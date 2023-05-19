Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 19 May 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Steve Parsons Andy Rourke
# RIP
Andy Rourke, bassist with The Smiths, dies aged 59
His former bandmate Johnny Marr paid tribute to Rourke as a “kind and beautiful soul” with a supreme talent.
1.5k
3
21 minutes ago

ANDY ROURKE, BASSIST with The Smiths, has died at the age of 59 following an illness.

His former bandmate Johnny Marr announced his death and described Rourke as a “kind and beautiful soul” who had a supreme talent for music.

With the original line-up comprised of Rourke, frontman Morrissey, guitarist Marr and drummer Mike Joyce, The Smiths had a string of hits in the 1980s with songs like This Charming Man, Ask and Girlfriend In A Coma.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” Marr said on Twitter.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

The Manchester four-piece all came from Irish stock, with Rourke having an Irish father and English mother. In an interview with the Irish Times in 1998, frontman Morrissey said Rourke was the only member who had a parent who wasn’t Irish.

The demise of the Manchester band was one of the most spectacular in the UK music world, the fallout of which saw Joyce and Rourke taking Morrissey and Marr to court over royalties in 1989.

The band, powered by the songwriting partnership of Marr and Morrissey, split up in 1987, having released albums including The Smiths and Meat is Murder and earning three top 10 hits.

Additional reporting by PA

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     