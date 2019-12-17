This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'You ain't seen nothing yet': Johnson vows to work 'flat out' to deliver election promises

The prime minister has addressed the first meeting of Cabinet since last week’s election.

By Press Association Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 11:37 AM
12 minutes ago 410 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4937175
Boris Johnson today.
Image: PA
Boris Johnson today.
Boris Johnson today.
Image: PA

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has vowed to work “flat out” to deliver on his new Government’s priorities amid warnings that he is driving the country towards a no-deal Brexit.

Addressing the first meeting of the Cabinet since last week’s election victory, the Johnson said there would be no let-up in the “frenetic” pace, telling ministers: “You ain’t seen nothing yet, folks,” quoting former US President Ronald Reagan. 

His comments came as Downing Street disclosed that the government is to legislate to prevent MPs extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020.

Ministers are re-working the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) – due to come before the Commons this week – to “legally prohibit” any further extension while talks on a free trade agreement continue.

Opposition parties said the move was putting the UK on course for a “cliff-edge” no-deal break with the EU in just 12 months’ time.

Acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “This Tory Government’s reckless approach to Brexit will send the country straight off the no-deal cliff.

“The only way Johnson can meet the December 2020 timetable is by giving up all his previous promises to Leave voters and agreeing to all the demands of the EU.”

Addressing Cabinet, Johnson sought to drive home his message that the government must now repay the trust of the voters who returned the Tories to power – many of them having voted Conservative for the first time in their lives.

“We should have absolutely no embarrassment about saying that we are a People’s Government and this is a People’s Cabinet, and we are going to be working to deliver on the priorities of the British people,” he said.

“That’s what they want us to do and we must recognise that people lent us their votes at this election.

“It was quite a seismic election but we need to repay their trust and work 24 hours a day, work flat out, to deliver on this,” he said. 

