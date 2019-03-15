This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We are not giving up': Family of missing Jón Jónsson issue renewed appeal

The Icelandic man has been missing from Dublin since 9 February.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 15 Mar 2019, 10:48 AM
23 minutes ago 1,257 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4543724

THE FAMILY OF an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin last month have again renewed their appeal for the public’s assistance. 

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

1Jon_90564773 (2) Jón Jónsson Source: Garda Press Office

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancé had coffee in the hotel bar.

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family travelled from Iceland last month to step up efforts to find him. 

On 23 February, the search intensified as a large-scale search took place. Around 80 volunteers turned up to help the family. 

5580 Search_90564917 (2) People during the large-scale search for Jón Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Today, the family have renewed their appeal to the public to help find Jón. 

“We’re encouraging people to print Jón’s poster and display it in as many different places as possible, including at their workplace, in their car window, at tram and bus stops, and at sporting events,” his brother David said. 

His family have said today that they do not intend to leave Ireland without Jon. 

“We are not giving up. We are so incredibly grateful for the support and help we have received from the people of Ireland and hope this countrywide campaign will assist in helping us bring Jon home,” David said. 

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Late Late Show last month, David described Jon as the rock of the family, adding that his disappearance is completely out of character for him. 

Missing Person 772_90564782 (1) Jón's brother Daniel and David Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier that week, David said that his family believed his brother was in good physical and mental health prior to his disappearance.

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

Anyone who has seen Jón or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

Jón’s family have also set up a funding page to help them financially as they attempt to locate him in Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		At least 49 people dead after mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques
    79,992  140
    2
    		MPs have voted to delay Brexit by three months - here's what that means
    76,041  88
    3
    		Trump on the Irish: 'They’re smart. They’re sharp. They’re great. And they’re brutal enemies!'
    53,679  62
    Fora
    1
    		Booking app Zazu wants to solve the 'age-old' problem of awkward restaurant reservations
    392  0
    2
    		After years running the Science Gallery cafe, Cloud Picker's founders will open their own space
    256  0
    3
    		GoFundMe's gradually growing its Dublin base as it shakes up the 'very sleepy' charity sector
    146  0
    The42
    1
    		'It's nice that they've shown interest in me... but I feel Irish so that's who I want to play for'
    45,823  3
    2
    		Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    40,897  33
    3
    		Possible Heineken Cup semi-final venues for Irish provinces confirmed
    26,502  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pat Laffan, famed for the roles of Georgie Burgess and Pat Mustard, has died
    18,881  27
    2
    		Skin Deep: I used one product you probably own already to create this look
    5,235  0
    3
    		A Friends reunion is a no-go because the 'heart of the show' no longer exists... apparently
    4,005  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    Teenager pleads guilty to repeatedly slamming door into girl's head
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    GARDAí
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    17% increase in drink and drug driving arrests in first two months of 2019 compared with last year
    DUBLIN
    Dublin Bus investigating footage of man hanging onto back of moving bus
    Dublin Bus investigating footage of man hanging onto back of moving bus
    Dublin now in top 5 most expensive places to rent in Europe, research finds
    'There had been enormous worry': Direct Provision centre to remain open - and three others get the green light
    DERRY
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    'After 47 years, this is a moment': Anxious wait for families before Bloody Sunday announcement
    Northern Ireland Coast Guard unit forced to stand down following burglary during Storm Gareth

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie