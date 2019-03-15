'We are not giving up': Family of missing Jón Jónsson issue renewed appeal

THE FAMILY OF an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin last month have again renewed their appeal for the public’s assistance.

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

Jón Jónsson Source: Garda Press Office

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancé had coffee in the hotel bar.

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family travelled from Iceland last month to step up efforts to find him.

On 23 February, the search intensified as a large-scale search took place. Around 80 volunteers turned up to help the family.

People during the large-scale search for Jón Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Today, the family have renewed their appeal to the public to help find Jón.

“We’re encouraging people to print Jón’s poster and display it in as many different places as possible, including at their workplace, in their car window, at tram and bus stops, and at sporting events,” his brother David said.

His family have said today that they do not intend to leave Ireland without Jon.

“We are not giving up. We are so incredibly grateful for the support and help we have received from the people of Ireland and hope this countrywide campaign will assist in helping us bring Jon home,” David said.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Late Late Show last month, David described Jon as the rock of the family, adding that his disappearance is completely out of character for him.

Jón's brother Daniel and David Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier that week, David said that his family believed his brother was in good physical and mental health prior to his disappearance.

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

Anyone who has seen Jón or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Jón’s family have also set up a funding page to help them financially as they attempt to locate him in Ireland.