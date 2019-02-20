Gardaí renew appeal for missing Jon Jonsson who hasn't been seen in 11 days

GARDAÍ IN BALLYMUN have renewed their appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of 41-year-old Jon Jonsson who has been missing for 11 days.

Jon, who is from Iceland, was last seen in Whitehall at approximately 11am on Saturday 9 February.

He is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black padded jacket.

A garda spokesman said: “Despite ongoing searches he has yet to be located. Family members are anxious to make contact with him and are concerned for his well-being.

“Anyone who has seen Jon or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”