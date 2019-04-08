This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí again renew appeal for help finding missing Icelandic man Jón Jónsson

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 8 Apr 2019, 7:10 PM
58 minutes ago 3,130 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4582430

GARDAÍ HAVE AGAIN issued a renewed appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an Icelandic man who went missed in Dublin in February. 

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

1Jon_90564773 (3) Jón Jónsson Source: Garda Press Office

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancé had coffee in the hotel bar.

Jón had a hotel room key card from the Bonnington Hotel in his possession when he went missing. 

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family travelled from Iceland following his disappearance to step up efforts to find him. 

On 23 February, the search intensified as a large-scale search took place. Around 80 volunteers turned up to help the family. 

However, despite ongoing searches he had yet to be located. 

Missing Person 772_90564782 (2) Jón's brother Daniel and David Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Family members are anxious to make contact with him and are concerned for his well being, according to gardaí. 

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Late Late Show in February, Jón’s brother David described him as the rock of the family, adding that his disappearance is completely out of character for him. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier that week, David said that his family believed his brother was in good physical and mental health prior to his disappearance.

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

Anyone who has seen Jón or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie