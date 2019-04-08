Gardaí again renew appeal for help finding missing Icelandic man Jón Jónsson

GARDAÍ HAVE AGAIN issued a renewed appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an Icelandic man who went missed in Dublin in February.

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

Jón Jónsson Source: Garda Press Office

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancé had coffee in the hotel bar.

Jón had a hotel room key card from the Bonnington Hotel in his possession when he went missing.

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family travelled from Iceland following his disappearance to step up efforts to find him.

On 23 February, the search intensified as a large-scale search took place. Around 80 volunteers turned up to help the family.

However, despite ongoing searches he had yet to be located.

Jón's brother Daniel and David Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Family members are anxious to make contact with him and are concerned for his well being, according to gardaí.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Late Late Show in February, Jón’s brother David described him as the rock of the family, adding that his disappearance is completely out of character for him.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier that week, David said that his family believed his brother was in good physical and mental health prior to his disappearance.

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

Anyone who has seen Jón or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.