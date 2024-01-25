Advertisement
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, 2008. Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: Will you watch Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show?

He will host the show every Monday.
3
469
8 minutes ago

JON STEWART IS returning to late night TV as a part-time host of The Daily Show on US station Comedy Central.

Stewart previously hosted the show for 16 years, taking over in 1999 and putting the iconic chat show on the map.

He will appear in the hot seat again from 12 February and host throughout the US presidential election, appearing alongside a rotating lineup of presenters for the other 3 nights of the week.

The show has been without a regular host since Trevor Noah left in December 2022.

So today we’re asking, will you watch Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show?


Poll Results:

I never watched it anyway (99)
Yes, it wasn't the same without him (39)
Maybe, I'm not sold on it yet (5)
No, he's not my cup of tea (5)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     