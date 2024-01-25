Poll: Will you watch Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show?

JON STEWART IS returning to late night TV as a part-time host of The Daily Show on US station Comedy Central.

Stewart previously hosted the show for 16 years, taking over in 1999 and putting the iconic chat show on the map.

Advertisement

He will appear in the hot seat again from 12 February and host throughout the US presidential election, appearing alongside a rotating lineup of presenters for the other 3 nights of the week.

The show has been without a regular host since Trevor Noah left in December 2022.

So today we’re asking, will you watch Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show?

