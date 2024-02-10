Quiz: How much do you know about the great Joni Mitchell?

JONI MITCHELL GAVE an amazing Grammys performance at the weekend. Though she’s won plenty of golden gramophone awards, the great folk singer-songwriter had never performed at the ceremony before.
Joni gave a stunning performance of her 1969 hit ‘Both Sides Now’, which has been covered many times by different artists she has inspired.
In 2015, Joni taught herself how to play guitar again after suffering a near fatal brain aneurysm.
In the last year, the great musician has delighted fans by making a few comeback performances, but we want to know, how well do you know Joni Mitchell?
