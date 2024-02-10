Quiz: How much do you know about the great Joni Mitchell?

JONI MITCHELL GAVE an amazing Grammys performance at the weekend. Though she’s won plenty of golden gramophone awards, the great folk singer-songwriter had never performed at the ceremony before.

Joni gave a stunning performance of her 1969 hit ‘Both Sides Now’, which has been covered many times by different artists she has inspired.

Advertisement

In 2015, Joni taught herself how to play guitar again after suffering a near fatal brain aneurysm.

In the last year, the great musician has delighted fans by making a few comeback performances, but we want to know, how well do you know Joni Mitchell?

Where is Joni Mitchell from in Canada? Fort Macleod Moncton

Banff Inuvik What were the two sides of Joni's first LP 'Song to a Seagull' (1968) called? 'Leaving my Hometown' and 'Out to Sea' 'I Came to the City' and 'Out of the City and Down to the Seaside'

'Somewhere dark but new' and 'Daylight at Last' 'City in Darkness' and 'The Road is Longer Looking Back' What's the next line from this track, Carey, from Joni's 'Blue' album: "My fingernails are dirty-" I got drunk and lost my keys I got fuzzy memories

I got beach tar on my feet I got stains on my dungarees Joni's 'Blue' album claimed the third spot on the Rolling Stone top 500 albums of all time list, but what album was ranked as number one? 'Abbey Road', The Beatles 'Rumours', Fleetwood Mac

'Songs in the Keys of my Life', Stevie Wonder 'What's Going On', Marvin Gaye In what year was Joni inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? 2003 2000

1992 1997 What was the first instrument Joni bought? A piano A guitar

A tin whistle A Ukulele Which US state inspired the song 'Big Yellow Taxi'? California Illinois

West Virginia Hawaii Which one of these artists has Joni NOT collaborated with? Herbie Hancock James Taylor

David Crosby Randy Bachman Which of Joni's songs did Prince cover? River Free Man in Paris

A Case of You Little Green What is unusual about Joni's song Woodstock? It reached number one in Canada and nowhere else It is a tribute to astronaut Buzz Aldrin

She never attended the festival She wrote it on a beer mat Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Music critic cat You know your stuff kitty. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Regular listener pup. You have a few Joni albums in the car. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Easy listening Dolphin You know the hits, that's all. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Cool turtle You're cool man, but you don't know your Joni. Share your result: Share