Joni Mitchell at the Grammys with Brandi Carlile. Alamy Stock Photo
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about the great Joni Mitchell?

Joni Mitchell, now 80-years-old, gave one of the best performances at the Grammys on Sunday night.
JONI MITCHELL GAVE an amazing Grammys performance at the weekend.  Though she’s won plenty of golden gramophone awards, the great folk singer-songwriter had never performed at the ceremony before.

Joni gave a stunning performance of her 1969 hit ‘Both Sides Now’, which has been covered many times by different artists she has inspired.

In 2015, Joni taught herself how to play guitar again after suffering a near fatal brain aneurysm.

In the last year, the great musician has delighted fans by making a few comeback performances, but we want to know, how well do you know Joni Mitchell? 

Where is Joni Mitchell from in Canada?
Fort Macleod
Moncton

Banff
Inuvik
What were the two sides of Joni's first LP 'Song to a Seagull' (1968) called?
'Leaving my Hometown' and 'Out to Sea'
'I Came to the City' and 'Out of the City and Down to the Seaside'

'Somewhere dark but new' and 'Daylight at Last'
'City in Darkness' and 'The Road is Longer Looking Back'
What's the next line from this track, Carey, from Joni's 'Blue' album: "My fingernails are dirty-"
I got drunk and lost my keys
I got fuzzy memories

I got beach tar on my feet
I got stains on my dungarees
Joni's 'Blue' album claimed the third spot on the Rolling Stone top 500 albums of all time list, but what album was ranked as number one?
'Abbey Road', The Beatles
'Rumours', Fleetwood Mac

'Songs in the Keys of my Life', Stevie Wonder
'What's Going On', Marvin Gaye
In what year was Joni inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?
2003
2000

1992
1997
What was the first instrument Joni bought?
A piano
A guitar

A tin whistle
A Ukulele
Which US state inspired the song 'Big Yellow Taxi'?
California
Illinois

West Virginia
Hawaii
Which one of these artists has Joni NOT collaborated with?
Herbie Hancock
James Taylor

David Crosby
Randy Bachman
Which of Joni's songs did Prince cover?
River
Free Man in Paris

A Case of You
Little Green
What is unusual about Joni's song Woodstock?
It reached number one in Canada and nowhere else
It is a tribute to astronaut Buzz Aldrin

She never attended the festival
She wrote it on a beer mat
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Music critic cat
You know your stuff kitty.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Regular listener pup.
You have a few Joni albums in the car.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Easy listening Dolphin
You know the hits, that's all.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Cool turtle
You're cool man, but you don't know your Joni.
Share your result:

 

