Man arrested in relation to fatal shooting of Jordan Davis in Darndale

The scene of the shooting last month.

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jordan Davis in the Darndale area of Dublin last month.

Davis was shot a number of times in a laneway adjacent to Our Lady Immaculate National School on 22 May. He was pushing his infant child in a buggy at the time.

Shortly before he was killed, Davis had posted a tribute on Facebook to his friend Sean Little, who was shot dead the night before.

Investigating officers are examining a link between the two killings. They are also investigating whether the killing of Iranian national Hamid Sanambar in Coolock days later is linked to their deaths.

Today gardaí said a man has been arrested in relation to Davis’ shooting. He is detained at a north Dublin garda station.