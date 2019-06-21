This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested in relation to fatal shooting of Jordan Davis in Darndale

The 22-year-old was shot dead while he was pushing his infant son in a buggy.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 21 Jun 2019, 6:10 PM
24 minutes ago 1,720 Views 1 Comment
The scene of the shooting last month.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jordan Davis in the Darndale area of Dublin last month.

Davis was shot a number of times in a laneway adjacent to Our Lady Immaculate National School on 22 May. He was pushing his infant child in a buggy at the time.

Shortly before he was killed, Davis had posted a tribute on Facebook to his friend Sean Little, who was shot dead the night before.

Investigating officers are examining a link between the two killings. They are also investigating whether the killing of Iranian national Hamid Sanambar in Coolock days later is linked to their deaths.

Today gardaí said a man has been arrested in relation to Davis’ shooting. He is detained at a north Dublin garda station. 

