Have you seen Joseph? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 16-year-old

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old who was last seen in Roscommon on St Stephen’s Day.

Joseph Burns, who is also known as Jodie, was last seen in Tarmonberry, Roscommon on 26 December.

He is 16-years-old and is described as being 5′ 11″ in height. He has short, blonde hair, blue eyes and is of slim build.

When he was last seen, Joseph was wearing a red Nike tracksuit and a black Canada Goose jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.