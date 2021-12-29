#Open journalism No news is bad news

Missing teenager found safe and well

Gardaí thanked the public for their help.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 6:28 PM
15 hours ago 24,778 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 30 December

A MISSING TEENAGER has been found safe and well.

Gardaí issued an appeal for helping in finding the 16-year-old boy on 26 December.

In a statement, gardaí said he had been located and thanked the media and the public for their help.

