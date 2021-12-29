Missing teenager found safe and well

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Updated 30 December
A MISSING TEENAGER has been found safe and well.
Gardaí issued an appeal for helping in finding the 16-year-old boy on 26 December.
In a statement, gardaí said he had been located and thanked the media and the public for their help.
