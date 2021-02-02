Have you seen Joseph? The 38-year-old is missing from Galway since last Tuesday

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED the public to look out for a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since last Tuesday.

Joseph Langan is missing from the Wellpark Road area of Galway since 26 January.

He is described as being 6ft in height, of slim build with short hair. When last seen Joseph was wearing a green coat, dark jeans and dark trainers with white soles.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Joseph is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.