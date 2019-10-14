This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 October, 2019
Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Tallaght for 10 days

Joseph Lawrence was last seen on 4 October.

By Órla Ryan Monday 14 Oct 2019, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 3,402 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4851026

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has been missing from Tallaght for 10 days.

Joseph Lawrence (16) has been missing from the Fettercairn Road area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, since Friday 4 October.

JL 2 Joseph Lawrence Source: Garda Press Office

Picture JL Missing Person Joseph Lawrence

The Garda Press Office has issued two photos of Joseph, and said they are the only images of him available at this time.

Joseph is described as being 5’10″ in height, of stocky build, with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a navy/blue Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt and a navy/blue Superdry jacket.

Anyone who has seen Joseph or can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

