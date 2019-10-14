Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Tallaght for 10 days

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has been missing from Tallaght for 10 days.

Joseph Lawrence (16) has been missing from the Fettercairn Road area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, since Friday 4 October.

Joseph Lawrence Source: Garda Press Office

The Garda Press Office has issued two photos of Joseph, and said they are the only images of him available at this time.

Joseph is described as being 5’10″ in height, of stocky build, with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a navy/blue Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt and a navy/blue Superdry jacket.

Anyone who has seen Joseph or can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.