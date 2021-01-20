#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 20 January 2021
Madigan withdraws 'normal children' comments but faces new criticism for mother and baby home comparison

The Minister for Special Education sought to clarify her choice of words in the Dáil today.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 2:19 PM
Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan.
Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

MINISTER FOR SPECIAL Education Josepha Madigan has withdrawn remarks she made in the Dail in relation to “normal children” as she came under fresh criticism for a comparison made on radio this morning. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Madigan said that she was “disappointed” in what she called the unions’ “unreasonable stance” on the ongoing closure of special needs schools. 

“We’ve spent the last week talking about mother and baby homes where our most vulnerable were left to their own devices in less than satisfactory conditions and we’re now allowing further anxiety and upset to be placed on the shoulders of parents whose children desperately need to go back to school,” Madigan said. 

Her comments were criticised in the Dáil today by opposition politicians, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald calling them “crass and clueless”. 

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin also raised her comparison, saying that Madigan and Education Minister Norma Foley “are now part of the problem” of school closures because of their comments in the media. 

He said both ministers “are not in control of the situation” and asked for the Taoiseach to become “centrally involved”. 

Clarifying her comments this afternoon, Madigan said they were meant “as nothing more” than speaking about vulnerable people in society. 

“I want to clarify that my early comments on media and reference them in this chamber today, they pertained to looking after our most vulnerable in society, which children with special educational needs are.” Madigan told the Dáil.

It was meant as nothing more than that and at no stage Ceann Comhairle would I compare these two very different situations.  

Madigan’s clarification came as she also reiterated an apology and withdrew a reference she made in the Dáil last week.  

Speaking last Thursday about what the government had expected to be the reopening of special needs classes tomorrow, Madigan had said: “We all know that even for normal children remote teaching is difficult but for children who have additional needs it is particularly difficult.”

Withdrawing those comments today, the junior minister said he words were “not appropriate” 

I wish to correct the record of the house in relation to the context of a word I used last Thursday afternoon when speaking about students without special educational needs. The word is not appropriate. And I did not use it intentionally and it is not what I meant to say. And while I publicly apologised last Thursday, I wish to restate it today on the floor of this house. I would like to withdraw the remark and to re-emphasise my commitment as always to supporting children with special educational needs and their families, particularly at this difficult time.

Criticism

mlmd Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Source: Oireachtas.ie

Speaking this morning, the Education Minister said that it “a matter of deep regret” that unions have opposed the phased reopening of schools for children with special educational needs this week, despite it being deemed an essential service.

During Leaders’ Questions today, McDonald described the minister’s handling of the planned reopening as “a mess” and said she has been on the media “finger pointing and seeking to scapegoat SNAs and teachers”. 

“You failed to put together anything resembling a Plan B. There was no thought given to how education would continue if schools had to close to to high rates of infection,” the Sinn Fein leader said. 

Such a plan B could have been, should have been, on the shelf  having been discussed with all stakeholders, unions, management bodies, students and parents.

mm Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil today. Source: Oireachtas.ie

In response, the Taoiseach said that McDonald was “playing politics with children with special needs” and that it was “absolutely untrue to say there was no consultation”.

“I just don’t understand how Deputy McDonald can stand up and say something like that, so untrue. And it illustrates that this is a partisan political attack by Deputy McDonald, not a helpful or constructive approach to this issue,” he said. 

Labour’s Ó Ríordáin said that the government’s 6 January announcement about schools remaining closed for this month was made “with no consultation”. 

“Please don’t make liars of trade union leaders who say that they weren’t consulted about the 6 January flat announcement. On 14 January, another announcement was made before an education debate in this house about the reopening of special schools and special classes. Again no agreement.”

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

