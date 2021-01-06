#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 January 2021
Liveblog

THE COUNTRY IS set for even tighter restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 as Cabinet meets to sign off on new proposals this morning. 

The closure of schools until February at the earliest is on the agenda, as is the closure of most construction sites. An announcement is expected from the government later this afternoon.

It comes amid grim new peaks for the virus in Ireland.

Yesterday, over 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. This morning, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 eclipsed the peak of 881 recorded in April 2020.

We’ll have all the updates throughout the day, as the country faces into the most stringent lockdown since the start of the pandemic.

And here’s what we know about international travel:

“In addition, Cabinet are set to agree that all travellers into Ireland from any country will have to provide a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours. 

“It will be implented first for those travelling from the UK and South Africa, but then extended to other countries.

“The travel ban from Britain and South Africa will be extended by 48 hours and will now elapse at midnight on Friday.

“After that, all travellers from those countries will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test when they arrive in Ireland.

“Passengers will have to show the negative test results when boarding. 

“If they travel without a prior test result, passengers could be subject to a fine, or detention.

“The requirement for a negative test from other countries will be introduced at a later stage.”

Our political correspondent Christina Finn has more details here on what we can expect in the government’s announcement later

“The Cabinet sub-committee – which includes the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and senior ministers – met yesterday to discuss further restrictions.

“It was decided schools will remain closed until at least 31 January. However, certain special schools and classes for those with special needs will remain open.

“The government will review school closures on 30 January.

“The majority of construction sites will also close, with only limited sites involved in the construction of social housing, schools and other exempted projects allowed to remain open. 

“The click-and-collect exemption for non-essential retailers is also set to be scrapped. 

“The current 5km limit for exercise is to stay in place.”

