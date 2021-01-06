THE COUNTRY IS set for even tighter restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 as Cabinet meets to sign off on new proposals this morning.

The closure of schools until February at the earliest is on the agenda, as is the closure of most construction sites. An announcement is expected from the government later this afternoon.

It comes amid grim new peaks for the virus in Ireland.

Yesterday, over 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. This morning, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 eclipsed the peak of 881 recorded in April 2020.

We’ll have all the updates throughout the day, as the country faces into the most stringent lockdown since the start of the pandemic.