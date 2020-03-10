Looking for clear, up-to-date information on coronavirus and Ireland's response to it? Sign up to our newsletter

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Looking for clear, up-to-date information on coronavirus and Ireland's response to it?

Arriving in your inbox each morning, the newsletter brings you the latest Irish and international developments.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 11:06 AM
1 hour ago 6,953 Views 9 Comments
dublin-airport-covid-19 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

AS THE COUNTRY begins to get to grips with the scale of the coronavirus crisis, it can sometimes be difficult to cut through the misinformation, noise and confusion to access clear, up-to-date facts. 

TheJournal.ie‘s coronavirus newsletter does just that. 

Arriving in your inbox every morning, it brings you the latest figures on coronavirus cases in the Republic and Northern Ireland as well as the daily international stats.

Laid out in an easy-to-follow bullet-point format, the email newsletter will include the latest advice from public health officials, the HSE and political leaders. If you still need to know more, you’ll find plenty of links to pieces on TheJournal.ie and other outlets. 

iPhone Newsletter 3

You’ll also find information on the latest travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs, and there’s a section of the newsletter dealing with international developments and the measures being taken to deal with the spread of the virus in Italy and elsewhere in Europe. 

Sign up for the daily newsletter in the box below. The email is sent every weekday morning. 

