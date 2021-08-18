Gardaí appeal for information over boy (12) missing from Mullingar

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information over the disappearance of 12 -year-old Josh Smith.

Josh was last seen in the Mullingar area of Westmeath at around 6.30pm on Monday.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 1in height, with a thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen, Josh was wearing a black tracksuit top, black trousers, and Reebok runners. He was also carrying an Ellesse bag with him.

Anyone with any information on Josh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.