Wednesday 18 August 2021
Gardaí appeal for information over boy (12) missing from Mullingar

Josh is missing since Monday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 2:12 PM
1 hour ago 4,673 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5525943

Josh Smith Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information over the disappearance of 12 -year-old Josh Smith.

Josh was last seen in the Mullingar area of Westmeath at around 6.30pm on Monday.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 1in height, with a thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen, Josh was wearing a black tracksuit top, black trousers, and Reebok runners. He was also carrying an Ellesse bag with him.

Anyone with any information on Josh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

