Have you seen Joshua? Appeal for information on 15-year-old boy missing since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who missing from Co Donegal.

Joshua McDonagh has been missing from Letterkenny since Monday, 22 February.

He is described as being 5’9″ in height and of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Joshua was wearing a red shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.