GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Josip Štrok and a serious assault on another man which occurred in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on 30 March have arrested three men.

The men were arrested this morning by gardaí attached to the Clondalkin District and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

All three men are currently being detained at garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Josip Štrok, who was 31, died in Tallaght Hospital on Wednesday, 3 April.

His friend David Družinec, who was also assaulted during the incident, said the two men were told to “speak English” by the people who attacked them.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.