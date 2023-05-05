Advertisement

Friday 5 May 2023
# Newshound Quiz 5
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time. 

Donald Trump was back in town this week, not met with quite the same rapturous reception that his successor got last month. Still, it’s been another week for the news. You really don’t get many weeks without news these days. 

How clued in to this week’s news have you been? Have you had your eyes glued to The Journal? Have you neglected personal and professional goals of your own in the hope of getting 10/10 on this quiz? Good. Good. 

Here it is.

Which Hollywood star is set to appear at the Dalkey Book Festival next month?
James Franco
Jeremy Strong

Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Which of these teams does not feature in Ireland's group for the upcoming Women's Nations League?
Scotland
Northern Ireland

Hungary
Albania
Which country was named as having "considerable influence to end Russia’s war" in Ukraine by Tánaiste Micheál Martin this week?
USA
Ireland

China
Germany
What country announced plans to prohibit the sale of vapes?
Canada
Denmark

New Zealand
Australia
Plans to move Ukrainian refugees in which county were paused after locals wrote a letter campaigning to allow them to stay?
Cork
Kerry

Clare
Limerick
More than 130 people were arrested this week as part of an international investigation into which organised crime group?
Cosa Nostra
'Ndrangheta

Sinaloa Cartel
Triad
Donald Trump visited which county in Ireland this week?
Dublin
Mayo

Louth
Clare
Which union went on strike in America this week, affecting the entertainment industry?
Writers Guild of America
Screen Actors Guild

Directors Guild of America
Motion Picture Editors Guild
Who won this week's World Snooker Championship?
Mark Selby
Ronnie O'Sullivan

Mark Allen
Luca Brecel
Starvation cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie was arrested in which African country?
Chad
Sudan

Kenya
South Sudan
