The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Donald Trump was back in town this week, not met with quite the same rapturous reception that his successor got last month. Still, it’s been another week for the news. You really don’t get many weeks without news these days.

How clued in to this week’s news have you been? Have you had your eyes glued to The Journal? Have you neglected personal and professional goals of your own in the hope of getting 10/10 on this quiz? Good. Good.

Which Hollywood star is set to appear at the Dalkey Book Festival next month? James Franco Jeremy Strong

Tom Hanks Anthony Hopkins Which of these teams does not feature in Ireland's group for the upcoming Women's Nations League? Scotland Northern Ireland

Hungary Albania Which country was named as having "considerable influence to end Russia’s war" in Ukraine by Tánaiste Micheál Martin this week? USA Ireland

China Germany What country announced plans to prohibit the sale of vapes? Canada Denmark

New Zealand Australia Plans to move Ukrainian refugees in which county were paused after locals wrote a letter campaigning to allow them to stay? Cork Kerry

Clare Limerick More than 130 people were arrested this week as part of an international investigation into which organised crime group? Cosa Nostra 'Ndrangheta

Sinaloa Cartel Triad Donald Trump visited which county in Ireland this week? Dublin Mayo

Louth Clare Which union went on strike in America this week, affecting the entertainment industry? Writers Guild of America Screen Actors Guild

Directors Guild of America Motion Picture Editors Guild Who won this week's World Snooker Championship? Mark Selby Ronnie O'Sullivan

Mark Allen Luca Brecel Starvation cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie was arrested in which African country? Chad Sudan

