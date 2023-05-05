The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Donald Trump was back in town this week, not met with quite the same rapturous reception that his successor got last month. Still, it’s been another week for the news. You really don’t get many weeks without news these days.
How clued in to this week’s news have you been? Have you had your eyes glued to The Journal? Have you neglected personal and professional goals of your own in the hope of getting 10/10 on this quiz? Good. Good.
Here it is.
