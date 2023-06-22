Journal Media wins four Justice Media Awards for excellence in legal journalism

JOURNAL MEDIA HAS won four prizes at this year’s Justice Media Awards, the longest-running media awards in Ireland, which recognise and reward excellence in legal journalism.

Noteworthy’s Niall Sargent was a joint winner of the International Justice Reporting award, which was given to the authors of the ‘Factory Farm’ investigation, a cross-border project with reporters Rory Winters, Luke Butterly and Tommy Greene of The Detail and reporter Ella McSweeney at the Guardian.

The judges said the investigation “this report fostered a greater understanding of an otherwise under-reported environmental issue.

“It was an extremely comprehensive and detailed investigation into cross border trade and the potential forging of documents, while highlighting likely devastating consequences for the environment.”

Michelle Hennessey, Maria Delaney and Martin Beanz Warde received a merit award in the Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting category, for Noteworthy’s investigation ‘Blind Justice: How the justice system is leaving Travellers isolated and traumatised.’

The judges said: “This was an excellent series highlighting the systematic deficiencies faced by members of the Traveller Community in accessing justice in the housing and prison system. This represents the highest standards of journalism with focus on the areas of reform needed.”

Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan and Michelle Hennessey won a merit award for an episode of The Explainer podcast titled: ‘How have abortion laws changed in the US since Roe vs Wade was overturned?’

The judges said the podcast episode was “an informative explainer which allowed the listener to understand the issues arising from the reversal of Roe v Wade, and how such decisions trigger laws in some US States”‘

Emer Moreau received a merit award in the Student Journalism category for a Fact Check article, titled: ‘Is the protocol stopping Jewish people in the North from practising their religion?’

The judges described the article as “an excellently written and thought-provoking piece on the potential impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol on Jewish people in the North. This article was well written and researched”.

There were a record 340 entries for this year’s awards. Journal Media was shortlisted for 10 awards. The awards are organised by the Law Society of Ireland.