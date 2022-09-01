Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 1 September 2022
The Explainer: How have abortion laws changed in the US since Roe V Wade was overturned?

Listen in to hear US-based journalist Marion McKeone explain.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 6:00 PM
IN JUNE, THE US Supreme Court made the landmark decision of overturning Roe v Wade, which meant that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion.

It was a decision that many pro-choice activists feared would happen, given the makeup of the Supreme Court since Donald Trump became President. Pro-life activists had long been awaiting the overturning of the 30-year-old ruling, and celebrated the decision. 

Previously on the Explainer we’ve looked at why Roe was overturned, and what it meant for abortion rights in the USA.

This week, we look at what’s happened since June – how many states have banned abortion, which ones are protecting it, and what other knock-on effects the decision has had.

Joining us is Marion McKeone, US correspondent for the Business Post and contributor to The Last Word on Today FM. 

Listen to The Explainer

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Michelle Hennessy, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

