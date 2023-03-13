Advertisement

Care to comment? Readers on Journal Media have a new way to log in
Access to commenting via Twitter or Facebook will cease.
331
2
29 minutes ago

USERS OF THE Journal and The 42 will have a new way to sign in to comment on those publications from today.

Access to the commenting facility on Journal Media sites had previously been exclusively through Facebook or Twitter sign-ins. 

In a new system that begins to roll out today, users will no longer be required to sign in via a third-party social media account. They will instead be able to create a Journal Media account via email address.

Entry to the comments section via Twitter and Facebook will be phased out in the coming week. Our website will show these changes first, followed by our apps in following days.

The process of migrating an existing commenting account to our new system, or signing up to it as a new user, has been made as simple as possible. Here we answer some of the key questions you may have:

If I am an existing Journal Media commenter, will I be able to link my previous commenting history to my new account?

Yes. All of your commenting history will migrate to your new Journal Media account and you won’t lose a thing; only the way you sign in to comment is changing.

How do I create my Journal Media commenting account?

We have made the process as simple as possible.

If you are a new user, you can create an account by clicking on ‘Sign in’ in the comments section.

If you already have an account with Twitter or Facebook, you can update your account here. Just follow the simple steps.

Why have you decided to change how we sign in to comment?

Our comments section was developed when Journal Media was launched over a decade ago; decisions that were sound at the time (such as using social sign-ins as the authentication method) have become dissonant with today’s digital landscape.

It is part of a series of updates to increase security and performance on our platform.

If you have any further feedback or queries, please feel free to email us at hello@thejournal.ie

TheJournal.ie team
