IRELAND

Bambie Thug Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

INTERNATIONAL

Boats sit idle off Copacabana beach as fans watch Madonna's concert. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA CONFLICT: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his government has voted unanimously to shut down the local offices of broadcaster Al Jazeera.

#MADONNA CONCERT: An estimated crowd of over 1.5 million people turned out for a free Madonna concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

#BRAZIL FLOODS: Over 80,000 people have been forced from their homes and dozens killed in southern Brazil following severe flooding.

#UK ELECTIONS: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted that sticking to his plan will deliver for the Tories after his party suffered a series of devastating defeats in the UK local elections.

PARTING SHOT

With Eurovision meant to be a celebration of European unity and identity, it is hard to remember a year in which that ideal has felt further away.

The buildup to the competition has been heavily overshadowed by the debate over Israel’s inclusion.

The European Broadcasting Union, which stages the contest, has been at pains to stress that the three-night extravaganza is a non-political musical event for public broadcasters and not a competition between governments. But calls for a boycott have only intensified in recent weeks.

Our reporter Daragh Brophy takes a look at what we can expect once things kick off in Malmö.