Friday 30 June 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Newshound Quiz 13
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
3.2k
5
1 hour ago

NOW LET’S SEE.

What’s happened this week? What’s been in the news? Was there an Oireachtas committee of some kind? 

You better pray to your lord and saviour, whomever that might be, that you’ve been paying attention. Because it’s quiz time.

Which organisation blamed operational delays this week on the actions of "dumb truckers"?
Alamy
Bus Éireann
Luas

Dublin Bus
Iarnród Éireann
Which of these players was NOT included in the Ireland Women's National Team World Cup squad?
Alamy
Megan Campbell
Sinead Farrelly

Abbie Larkin
Ciara Grant
Which of these acts announced that they would not be performing at Electric Picnic this year?
Alamy
Niall Horan
Lewis Capaldi

Fred Again..
The Killers
Which country this week issued a ban on thin plastic supermarket bags, plastic straws and plastic cutlery?
Alamy
Norway
Germany

New Zealand
Japan
Which TD this week accused Dublin hotels of "rampant price gouging" on rooms during Taylor Swift's 2024 dates?
Alamy
Paschal Donohoe
Thomas Pringle

Mick Barry
Pearse Doherty
And now we move on to... the RTÉ round! Tell us - how much was Patrick Kielty's base salary revealed to be?
Alamy
€200,000
€250,000

€300,000
€350,000
Richard Collins holds which role on RTÉ's executive board?
Alamy
Chief Financial Officer
Director of Commercial

Interim Deputy Director General
Chairman of Audit & Risk Committee
What is the name of Ryan Tubridy's agent?
Alamy
Niall Kelly
Neil Kelly

Noel Kelly
Noel Kennedy
Who is the Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht?
Alamy
Imelda Munster
Brian Stanley

Niamh Smyth
Catherine Martin
Which organisation has said it will not be renewing its sponsorship of Ryan Tubridy's radio show?
Alamy
Renault
Dunnes Stores

SuperValu
Center Parcs
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
A bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:









Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
