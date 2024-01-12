‘Track-record of impunity’ around killing of media in Gaza, says Committee to Protect Journalists

THE COMMITTEE TO Protect Journalists (CPJ) has warned that there is a “track-record of impunity” around the killing of journalists in Gaza.

The CPJ is an independent, non-profit organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide.

Its latest account of journalist deaths since fighting broke out on 7 October shows that at least 82 journalists or media workers have been killed.

Of the 82 journalists and media workers killed, 75 were Palestinian, four were Israeli, and three were Lebanese.

Three journalists have also been reported missing and 25 were reportedly arrested.

In total, Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures.

‘Always dangerous for journalists’

Sherif Mansour is the CPJ’s Middle-East and North Africa program co-ordinator.

“I’ve been in this role for 11 years now,” says Mansour, “which means this is my fourth Gaza war.”

He notes that Gaza has “always dangerous for journalists”.

“Last year, we published a report called ‘Deadly Pattern’ on the first anniversary of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Abu Akleh was a Palestinian-American who was killed on 11 May, 2022, while covering a raid on a refugee bank in Jenin in the West Bank.

She was killed by an Israeli soldier while wearing a blue press vest.



Mansour told The Journal: “At the time we published that report, we wanted to highlight that she was one of 20 journalists that have been killed with impunity by Israeli fire since 2001.

“The ‘Deadly Pattern’ continues and today, our latest update shows that 82 journalists and media workers have been killed.”

Mansour told The Journal that there have been cases in the current conflict where journalists have been killed “outside of crossfire without posing any threat” and when press insignia was visible.

He added that Palestinian journalists have been “killed after receiving threats from Israeli soldiers” and that family members of journalists have also been killed.

Mansour called for these incidents to be independently investigated.

“There is a track-record of impunity when it comes to killing journalists that we don’t want to see happen this time around,” said Mansour.

“We have called for these to be investigated, including by the International Criminal Court, and when appropriate, will call for the FBI to disclose their findings about the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Mansour also called for the “immediate end of censorship of international media by allowing them access to Gaza”.

The Israeli High Court this week ruled that the Israeli military can continue barring foreign journalists from accessing the Gaza Strip.

It cited “extreme security concerns and concrete security threats that go with approving entry permits for independent journalists”.

Only Gazans or correspondents accompanied by the Israeli army have been able to report from inside the region.

‘False and misleading’

Mansour also criticised the recent killing of Al Jazeera journalists Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria.

Dahdouh and Thuria were killed on Sunday when the car they were travelling in was hit by two rockets on a street in Rafah.

A third journalist and the driver of the car were wounded.

The Israeli army claimed the men were “members of Gaza-based terrorist organisations actively involved in attacks against IDF (army) forces”.

Palestinians check the car in which Mustafa Thuria and Hamza Wael Dahdouh were killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah

However, Al Jazeera yesterday said this was a “false and misleading attempt to justify the killing of our colleagues”.

Speaking to The Journal, Mansour said responses like these by the Israeli army are “designed to evade responsibility, including pushing false narratives of the journalists being terrorists”.

He also accused Israel of claiming that journalists have been killed in crossfire “when later evidence shows this wasn’t the case”.

‘Hold power to account’

Mansour also noted that the number of international media in Gaza has been “dwindling over the years” due to attacks in the region.

“Much of the international media rely on Palestinian colleagues as freelancers or as correspondents, and the majority of those who have been killed are freelancers of international organisations.

“Without them, we don’t have access to timely and independent information and we would have to rely on propaganda or misinformation that can only fuel the conflict.

“We want both local and international media in order to hold power to account.”

However, Mansour cautioned that when “no one is held accountable for killing Palestinian journalists, it creates a chilling effect on journalists to cover Israeli army activities”.

He told The Journal: “With every journalist killed, we lose a window to reality and those brave journalists continue to make those sacrifices after seeing their colleagues and their families killed because they want their communities and their voices heard on camera.”

“There are long-term implications and also immediate ones.

“The journalism here has lifesaving consequences for two million people in Gaza who are struggling to find food, clean water and shelter.

“But it also directly impacts on the hundreds and millions of people all over the world who are trying to understand this heartbreaking conflict.”

-With additional reporting from - © AFP 2024