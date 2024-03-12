Judge warns Richard Satchwell case could be struck out if book of evidence isn't ready in two weeks

A JUDGE HAS warned gardaí that the case against Richard Satchwell who is charged with the murder of his wife Tina could be struck out if the book of evidence is not ready in two weeks time.

Judge Brian O’Shea told gardaí in Clonmel District Court that the case against the 57-year-old English man risks being struck out on 26 March next if the book of evidence isn’t produced on that date.

“You are facing an uphill struggle not to have it struck out on that date if you don’t have the book of evidence. I am expecting the book to be here.”

Richard Satchwell, who is a native of Leicester in the UK appeared in court by video link today having previously been charged with the murder of his wife.

The former truck driver was charged in October of last year with the murder, contrary to common law, of Tina Satchwell on 20 March 2017, at a location in Cork.

Satchwell was charged after gardaí found the skeletal remains of Mrs Satchwell while excavating a concrete floor and walled up area underneath the stairwell of her home in Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork. She was reported missing in March 2017.

Today, Sergeant Tom O’Brien said that he could not guarantee that the book of evidence would be ready in a fortnight.

Sergeant O’Brien made an application that Satchwell be remanded in custody for a period of four weeks.

Judge O’Shea noted that the defendant was first charged over five months ago. He said it was indicated at a hearing of the case last month that the book of evidence would be ready to be served on Satchwell by the end of March.

A date of 26 March was fixed for the next hearing.

Sergeant O’Brien said that investigating garda, Detective Garda David Kelleher, would be present in court on 26 March next to apply for an extension if required.

Judge O’Shea again warned that the case could be struck out if the book of evidence is not ready at the next court hearing.

Satchwell appeared by video link at the short hearing. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in a fortnight.

DPP direction

Meanwhile, the DPP last month directed that Satchwell be tried on a single charge of murder at the Central Criminal Court.

He was previously denied bail at a High Court sitting at Cloverhill Court. Gardaí objected to bail saying that the accused was a flight risk.

Refusing the application, Judge Siobhan Lankford said that Satchwell faces “very serious charges, the most serious charges on the criminal canon”.

Satchwell first appeared in court on 14 October 2023 in connection with the alleged offence.

On that occasion evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Detective Garda David Kelleher. Dective Garda Kelleher said that Satchwell had been formally charged with the murder of his wife in Cobh Garda Station the previous day.

Legal aid was granted in the case.

Tina Satchwell

Tina Satchwell was a native of St Bernard’s Place in Fermoy, Co Cork who was living in Youghal at the time of her death. She was reported missing on 24 March 2017 by her husband Richard.

After she was reported missing gardaí followed 400 lines of inquiry, watched hundreds of hours of CCTV and took witness statements from 170 people.

A major sea and land search was carried out by gardaí following her disappearance.

In March 2018, gardaí led a major search for Tina in Mitchel’s Wood in Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

In March of last year year, on the sixth anniversary of Tina’s disappearance, gardaí issued a renewed appeal for information in a bid to locate her.

Tina Satchwell would have turned 50 in 2022. She hailed from a family of eight and is survived by her siblings.

Vigils in her memory have been held in Youghal and Fermoy. A private family funeral has also taken place.