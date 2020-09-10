Have you seen Julien? Appeal for information on 15-year-old missing from Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who is missing from Co Kildare.

Julien Reid has been missing from the Castledermot area since 8 September.

He is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slight build, with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Kildare on 045 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.