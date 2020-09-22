Gardaí renew appeal for missing 15-year-old and say he might be in the UK

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information over missing Julien Reid (15).

Reid has been missing from the Castledermot area of Kildare since 8 September.

He is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slight build, with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí said they believe he might now be in the UK.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Kildare on 045 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.