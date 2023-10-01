Man who died in single-vehicle crash in Tyrone named as Juraj Luptak

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have named the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday as 49-year-old Juraj Luptak.
The crash occurred on Friday evening on Pomeroy Road in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.
Yesterday the PSNI said: “Sadly, despite medical efforts, a man died at the scene following a collision with a Citroen Berlingo van.”
“Enquiries into the incident are continuing at this time,” police said in a statement.
“Anyone who was travelling on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening between 11.20pm and 11.45pm and has dash-cam footage they may have captured, can make contact with us on 101.”
The reference number is 1944 29/09/23.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site