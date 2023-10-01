Man who died in single-vehicle crash in Tyrone named as Juraj Luptak

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have named the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday as 49-year-old Juraj Luptak.

The crash occurred on Friday evening on Pomeroy Road in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.

Yesterday the PSNI said: “Sadly, despite medical efforts, a man died at the scene following a collision with a Citroen Berlingo van.”

“Enquiries into the incident are continuing at this time,” police said in a statement.

“Anyone who was travelling on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening between 11.20pm and 11.45pm and has dash-cam footage they may have captured, can make contact with us on 101.”

The reference number is 1944 29/09/23.