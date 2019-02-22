'Despicable': Smollett could face 3 years in jail as Chicago's CCTV network helps crack the case

POLICE IN CHICAGO tapped into the city’s vast network of surveillance cameras – and even some homeowners’ doorbell cameras – to track down two brothers who later claimed they were paid by ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett to stage an attack on him.

Officers said they reviewed video from more than four dozen cameras to trace the brothers’ movements before and after the reported attack, determining where they lived and who they were before arresting them a little more than two weeks later.

Smollett reported being beaten up by two men who shouted racist and anti-gay slurs and threw bleach on him. But his story fell apart when Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo — bodybuilders and aspiring actors whom Smollett knew from the Empire set and the gym — told police that Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

Prosecutors charged Smollett late Wednesday with felony disorderly conduct — the charge that is used for filing a false police report. He turned himself into police Thursday and was jailed until an afternoon court appearance.

Smollett’s attorneys asked that the actor be freed on his own recognizance, but Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr rejected that idea. Lyke, who is also black, said he was bothered by the allegations involving the noose.

“The most vile and despicable part of it, if it’s true, is the noose,” he said. “That symbol conjures up such evil in this country’s history.”

He was later released after posting the required 10% of the $100,000 bond.

If convicted, Smollett could be sentenced to three years in prison and made to pay for the cost of the police investigation.

‘A lot of digging’

Police Commander Edward Wodnicki, who heads the detective division that led the investigation, credited the camera network but also residents who shared information from their own cameras for helping to solve the case.

“That was super useful in this investigation,” he said of residents’ cooperation.

The city came together to investigate and help the police with this crime.

The search went beyond surveillance cameras to include other electronic records. Detectives also reviewed in-car taxi videos, telephone logs, ride-share records and credit card records, according to a summary of the case released by prosecutors.

Surveillance cameras seen near the spot where Jussie Smollett allegedly staged the attack in Chicago Source: Teresa Crawford via PA Images

At first, police were puzzled when they could not find footage of the attack, which Smollett said occurred around 2 am on 29 January while he was walking home from a Subway sandwich shop.

Chicago has the most extensive video surveillance network in the US, with access to more than 32,000 cameras mounted on buildings, poles, train tunnels and buses — and even in businesses and private residences whose owners agree to opt into the system full-time. What’s more, authorities can track someone by linking those cameras at a sophisticated emergency command centre, police stations or even from tablets in officers’ squad cars.

Police say Smollett deliberately staged the attack in a spot where he believed it would be captured on video, but “that particular camera wasn’t pointed in that direction,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Thursday.

But police soon found footage of two men walking in the area of the attack and interviewed more than 100 people seeking witnesses.

Using 35 police cameras and more than 20 private-sector cameras, investigators were able to trace the men’s movements after the attack, including footage of them getting into a cab, Wodnicki said.

Detectives interviewed the cab driver, got video from inside the vehicle and followed it along a trail of cameras to the city’s North Side, where the brothers got out and began walking.

Surveillance video of the potential persons of interest. Source: ABC 7 Chicago/Youtube

The private footage offered by residents included video from cameras embedded in doorbells that showed the men walking, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

After that, police tracked the men’s movements “backward to where they came from” before the attack, Wodnicki said — first walking, then to a cab and back to a ride-share car.

“That was the lead we needed to identify a person of interest,” Wodnicki said. “We were able to put a name to both individuals.”

Police found out the men had flown to Nigeria the same day as the reported attack and would return on 13 February.

In the meantime, police executed more than 50 search warrants and subpoenas, including phone and social media records.

The Osundairos were arrested when they got off the plane. Within two days, they were released without charges after detailing the alleged plot orchestrated by Smollett.

Although the camera network — which has raised privacy concerns among some civil liberties groups — was key, it was only one part of the investigation, Guglielmi said.

“Then they just did the police work,” he said. “It was a lot of digging.”

‘Career killer’

Even in an industry in which bad or erratic behaviour is expected, insiders and observers are stunned by what authorities allege was fakery intended in part to get Smollett publicity and a raise.

“This is incredible. No one does this,” said Garth Ancier, a veteran network executive and a co-founder of the Fox network. If more money was his goal, that’s what agents and negotiations are for, he said, calling the alleged hoax “beyond the pale.”

“It’s too bad that such a talented guy threw all that away,” Ancier said, adding he didn’t see how he could be kept on Empire.

Producers appeared to be doing that for now, with Smollett travelling directly after being released from jail on bond Thursday to the Empire set.

There are two episodes left to make of the 18 airing this season, the fifth year for the series starring Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard as hip-hop moguls Cookie and Lucious Lyon.

Replacing Smollett at this point would be problematic. Writing his character, one of three Lyon sons, out of future seasons would be less so.

Smollett’s legal team released a statement late Thursday calling Chicago police’s version of events “an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system.

After Smollett was charged, TNT’s celebrity battle-rap series “Drop the Mic” pulled an upcoming episode with him “in the interest of not being exploitative of an incredibly sensitive situation,” the network said in a statement.

The Fox studio that makes “Empire” publicly stood behind Smollett when he first reported the attack and as scepticism about it arose. But it declined to comment Thursday about what happens next as he fights charges of filing a false police report.

Experts in the field of crisis management were pessimistic. The online mockery Smollett is taking is unlikely to stop, Eden Gillott, president of Gillott Communications said.

“This could be a career-killer. We’ve seen this many times. Society has become more intolerant and unforgiving,” said Gillott, citing instances ranging from Kevin Spacey’s firing from “House of Cards” for alleged sexual misconduct to Megyn Kelly’s “Today” exit after she defended blackface costumes.