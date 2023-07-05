Advertisement

Wednesday 5 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Security measures have been heightened in anticipation of disruption from Just Stop Oil protesters
# just stop oil
Climate activists run onto court and interrupt game at Wimbledon despite increased security
The two Just Stop Oil demonstrators managed to get onto Court 18 and bring the match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov to a halt.
2.0k
10
39 minutes ago

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS DISRUPTED a tennis game at Wimbledon this afternoon by running onto the court and throwing what appeared to be confetti onto the grass. 

The two Just Stop Oil demonstrators managed to get onto Court 18 and bring the match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov to a halt despite the club putting heightened security measures in place to prevent exactly such an interruption. 

This is yet another stoppage of a high-profile UK sporting event caused by Just Stop Oil activists this year. The group has also disrupted the English Premiership rugby final, World Snooker Championship and most recently an Ashes cricket game. 

Just Stop Oil has tweeted a video confirming the organisation’s role in the incident. In another tweet the climate change group said, “We can’t leave it to the next generation to pick up the pieces of our government’s failing climate policies”.

Wimbledon also tweeted giving details about the court invasion, saying the individuals had been arrested and removed from the grounds of the All England Club. 

“Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds,” the statement said. 

“Play on the court was temporarily paused and, following a suspension in play due to a rain delay, play is about to resume.”

The protest activity of Just Stop Oil has become the focus of heated political debate in the UK of late and it looks set to remain so throughout the summer and beyond. 

Author
David MacRedmond
