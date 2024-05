JOURNAL MEDIA HAS been shortlisted for 13 Justice Media Awards across a number of its publications and podcasts.

In total, 15 journalists were shortlisted for awards across six different categories.

The Justice Media Awards are held annually by the Law Society of Ireland. This year, the awards received 400 entries across 15 award categories. In total, 120 entries were shortlisted.

In a statement, the JMAs said that the awards “recognise outstanding print, broadcast and online journalism that contributes to the public’s understanding of justice, the legal system, and access to justice issues”.

Assistant news editor Stephen McDermott was shortlisted for four awards, including two in the Print/Online Journalism (daily) category for his work fact-checking the Family and Care Referendums, and looking into what a war crime is and if international law was being broken in Gaza.

He was also nominated in the Print/Online Journalism (Sunday) category for an article looking into the culture war surrounding Ireland’s proposed hate speech laws.

Reporter Lauren Boland was nominated for three awards in the Print/Online Journalism category, the Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting (print/online) category, and the Environmental Law/Climate Justice Reporting category.

Her work included reporting on Ireland’s late submission of long-term climate strategy and the response, as well as a deep dive into the Irish State’s legal strategy in the 1980s to try to defend the criminalisation of homosexuality before the European Court of Human Rights.

Shane Raymond was nominated in the Print/Online Journalism (daily) category for a Fact Find into what a ‘safe country of origin’ is and how many asylum seekers come from one.

Laura Byrne, Nicky Ryan and Sinéad O’Carroll were nominated in the Podcast category for an episode of The Explainer podcast titled, ‘What’s the story with Ireland’s neutrality?‘

Reporters Eoghan Dalton and editors Sinéad O’Carroll and Daragh Brophy were nominated in the Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting (print/online) category for the article Bill Kenneally case: How a TD, a priest and gardaí handled Waterford child abuse complaints.

Órla Ryan was shortlisted in the Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting (print/online) category for an article covering the landmark Supreme Court ruling on pension rights.

Muiris O’Cearbhaill was nominated for Newcomer of the Year.

Noteworthy – Journal Media’a investigative news platform was also nominated for an award. Reporter Alice Chambers, editor Maria Delany and managing editor Susan Daly were shortlisted in the Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting (Broadcast) category for their work Calling Time: Are family visits a priority for the prison service?

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 20 June.