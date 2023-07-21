Justice Minister condemns ‘brutal’ attack on US tourist as TD warns of Dublin city ‘lawlessness’

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has condemned the “brutal” attack on a US tourist and warned of “a tough and firm response” to what she said was unacceptable “thuggery”.

Local politicians have warned that parts of the capital are unsafe in the wake of the attack on the tourist that left him with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

And it comes weeks after a young Ukrainian actor needed stitches after being attacked near the Abbey Theatre, where he was performing in a Kyiv production of Brian Friel’s Translations.

“People must have confidence they can safely walk the streets of our capital. I am in regular contact with Commissioner Harris on the issue of Garda visibility,” said McEntee.

The Justice Minister said she would be in Templemore next week for the passing out of new gardai.

“I will be in the Garda College every three months thereafter to see new recruits graduate as recruitment picks up pace after a Covid-enforced pause,” she said.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan has called for more gardaí to be on the streets to deal with what he’s described as “elements of lawlessness” in parts of Dublin’s inner city.

Public representatives have warned that a lack of a police presence has resulted in open drug taking and dealing on some side streets of Dublin, as well as an increased threat of random assaults.

The Fianna Fail TD said that Ireland’s drugs policy was failing and needed to put people with “devastating levels of addiction” at the centre of the next strategy.

The citizens’ assembly on drugs use has met three times this year so far, with a further three meetings due to be held in the autumn.

O’Callaghan also warned that changes needed to be made to the eligibility criteria as Ireland struggled to recruit new gardaí.

“We have a problem with recruitment,” he said.

“In fairness to government, it has provided funding for 1,000 new gardai this year. Last year we provided funding for 800; we were only able to recruit 300. This year, I’m afraid to say we won’t be able to recruit 1,000 new gardai.

“We need to start looking at innovative new methods to keep numbers up or to grow numbers within the force. We should be looking at increasing the retirement age, we should be looking at getting rid of the discriminatory rule that says you can’t join the gardai if you’re over 35,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He said there were less than 14,000 gardai in Ireland, which was the same level of gardai as there had been 20 years ago, but that the population had increased and new laws had been enacted since then.

He added: “I think we need to be clear: we’re always going to have some level of criminality in the inner city of all capital cities and major cities.

“The problem here is that there is a perception, and it is a reality, that there is a lawlessness in certain parts of the inner city.

“The only way that is going to be reduced is to have a serious Garda presence there.”

“We need to attract more people into the force, we’ve not even 14,000 (gardai) and a population of five-and-a-quarter million. It’s not enough.”