Irish Army Rangers and diplomats set to leave Kabul soon amid terror threat

File image of a US marine at Kabul airport earlier this week.

File image of a US marine at Kabul airport earlier this week.

IRISH ARMY RANGERS and diplomats in Afghanistan are set to exit the country in the coming hours amid warnings of a terror threat at Kabul airport.

It is understood that most of the Irish crew who travelled to Kabul earlier this week will leave with French officials in the next few hours.

The remaining team members will leave with a group of evacuees later today, according to government sources.

It comes as several countries have warned citizens of a possible attack on the airport where thousands of people have flocked in an attempt to leave the Taliban-controlled country.

As of Tuesday, ten Irish citizens had been evacuated from Afghanistan with 36 citizens and family members still in the country.

Asked this morning for an updated figure, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT) is a short duration deployment focused primarily on providing consular support at the airport to Irish citizens and their dependants.

“Given the complex security environment, no further operational details will be released.”

Withdrawing troops

With the August 31 deadline looming for the US to totally withdraw troops Afghanistan, several nations have landed flight after flight onto the single runway at Kabul airport to evacuate people.

The Taliban has so far honoured a pledge not to attack Western forces during the evacuation, but insists the foreign troops must be out by the end of the month.

Overnight, new warnings emerged from Western capitals about a possible threat from the affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K, which is likely to have seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during its blitz across the country.

Some countries like Turkey have already started pulling their soldiers and diplomats out of Kabul.

Belgium said yesterday it was ending evacuations after its military planes airlifted around 1,100 people – including Europeans and Afghans – in recent days.

Army Rangers

Members of Ireland’s elite Army Ranger Wing were sent to Kabul to assist in the evacuation of the last remaining Irish citizens there.

A group of soldiers entered the country along with at least two high-ranking officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Earlier this morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said this team is “safe, busy & doing fantastic work with partners”.

“We remain in close contact with them to make decisions on exit,” the minister said on Twitter.

He said the department is in continuing contact with the remaining Irish citizens and their families in Afghanistan.

The Army Ranger Wing is a unit within the Defence Forces. Its roles are divided into conventional warfare roles and specialist anti-terror roles.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces declined to comment on the ongoing operational deployment.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn.