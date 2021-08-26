#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

Explosion confirmed outside Kabul airport

The number of casualties is uncertain at the moment.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 3:00 PM
18 minutes ago 4,825 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5532395
US soldiers at the airport tower near an evacuation control checkpoint at Kabul airport yesterday.
Image: AP/PA Images
US soldiers at the airport tower near an evacuation control checkpoint at Kabul airport yesterday.
US soldiers at the airport tower near an evacuation control checkpoint at Kabul airport yesterday.
Image: AP/PA Images

THERE HAS BEEN an explosion outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan, with the number of casualties unclear at the moment. 

US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the explosion in a tweet this afternoon.

The number of casualties is unclear and additional details will be provided later, he said. 

Sky News reports that a suicide bomber detonated on the outskirts of the airport.

The French Ambassador to Afghanistan urged anyone near the gates of the airport to leave and take cover, saying that a second explosion is possible. 

Irish Army Rangers and diplomats are expected to leave Kabul today amid warnings of a terror threat at the airport. 

Several countries had warned citizens of a possible attack on the airport where thousands of people have flocked in an attempt to leave the Taliban-controlled country.

Although many people have been evacuated, large crowds remained in the area as people tried to escape the country. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Irish Defence Forces have been contacted for comment. 

Earlier today, Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney urged any remaining Irish citizens in Afghanistan not to attempt to reach Kabul airport. 

“Irish diplomats and members of the Army Ranger Wing have aided a number of Irish citizens and residents to evacuate from Afghanistan. Those evacuation flights are ongoing today and for security and operational reasons, we will not give detail on numbers until the ECAT has left Kabul.

Given the change in security status at Kabul Airport, remaining Irish citizens and residents in Kabul and beyond have been advised against coming to or remaining at the airport as gates are no longer open.

Additional reporting by AFP.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie