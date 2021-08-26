Explosion confirmed outside Kabul airport

US soldiers at the airport tower near an evacuation control checkpoint at Kabul airport yesterday.

THERE HAS BEEN an explosion outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan, with the number of casualties unclear at the moment.

US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the explosion in a tweet this afternoon.

The number of casualties is unclear and additional details will be provided later, he said.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Sky News reports that a suicide bomber detonated on the outskirts of the airport.

The French Ambassador to Afghanistan urged anyone near the gates of the airport to leave and take cover, saying that a second explosion is possible.

Irish Army Rangers and diplomats are expected to leave Kabul today amid warnings of a terror threat at the airport.

Several countries had warned citizens of a possible attack on the airport where thousands of people have flocked in an attempt to leave the Taliban-controlled country.

Although many people have been evacuated, large crowds remained in the area as people tried to escape the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Irish Defence Forces have been contacted for comment.

Earlier today, Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney urged any remaining Irish citizens in Afghanistan not to attempt to reach Kabul airport.

“Irish diplomats and members of the Army Ranger Wing have aided a number of Irish citizens and residents to evacuate from Afghanistan. Those evacuation flights are ongoing today and for security and operational reasons, we will not give detail on numbers until the ECAT has left Kabul.

Given the change in security status at Kabul Airport, remaining Irish citizens and residents in Kabul and beyond have been advised against coming to or remaining at the airport as gates are no longer open.

Additional reporting by AFP.