Multiple people wounded as shots fired at Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, USA

SHOTS HAVE BEEN fired at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

“Multiple people” have been injured and two armed individuals have been arrested, according to Kansas City police.

Fire Department battalion chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured and that additional information would be released soon.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” the police department wrote on X.

“We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Police urged people to leave the area to allow for the wounded to be treated by first responders.

A crowd of hundreds of thousands of red-clad fans had gathered to celebrate a famous victory in the city centre at Union Station.

Multiple people near the parade route were carried away on stretchers just minutes after Kansas City Chiefs players vowed to go for a third-straight Super Bowl title at the end of their celebrations.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.

With reporting from Press Association