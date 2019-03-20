This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Radovan Karadzic faces final Bosnia war crimes verdict

Karadzic (73) was notorious for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 11:40 AM
6 minutes ago 159 Views 1 Comment
Radovan Kardzic photographed in 2012
Image: AP/Press Association Images
Image: AP/Press Association Images

FORMER BOSNIAN SERB leader Radovan Karadzic faces a final judgement today when UN judges in The Hague will rule on his appeal against a 2016 conviction for genocide and war crimes. 

Karadzic (73), who was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2016, was the most powerful Bosnian Serb politician and was notorious for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

“I think this verdict is historical for justice,” Munira Subasic of the Mothers of Srebrenica victims’ has said, adding that they wanted Karadzic to get a full life sentence.

“If Karadzic does not get what he deserves it means that there is no justice in this world and that it is possible to commit crimes without risking penalties.”

The ruling is due to start at 1pm at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. Karadzic, who has been in detention for 11 years, is “calm” ahead of the verdict, according to his brother Luka. 

“I spoke to Radovan two or three days ago, he is feeling good and he believes justice will be done,” Luka Karadzic told Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti today. “He has re-awoken our hope that this trial will end well.”

A former psychiatrist turned political leader, Karadzic was arrested in 2008 in Belgrade after nearly 13 years on the run during which he posed as new-age healer Dragan Dabic.

In 2016, Karadzic was found guilty on 10 counts including orchestrating a nearly four-year siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo. More than 10,000 people died in a campaign of sniping and shelling, according to prosecutors.

Karadzic was also found guilty of the Srebrenica genocide. Bosnian Serb troops slaughtered more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in eastern Bosnia, which was supposed to be under UN protection, and buried their bodies in mass graves.

Karadzic has appealed the sentence on 50 grounds, accusing judges of conducting a “political trial” against him.

