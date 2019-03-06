This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Karen Bradley: Killings by police and soldiers during Troubles 'were not crimes'

It comes as reports indicate soldiers may be charged next week with the Bloody Sunday deaths.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 3:50 PM
15 minutes ago 1,708 Views 14 Comments
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE SECRETARY OF State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley has said that killings by military and police forces during the Troubles “were not crimes”.

During a House of Commons debate, the DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly said that “well over 90% of the murders and injuries” caused during the Troubles in Northern Ireland were caused by acts of terrorism.

Bradley agreed with those figures, which she said were “set out very powerfully”.

Over 90% of killings during the Troubles were at the hands of terrorists. Every single one of those was a crime.
The fewer than 10% that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes.

“They were people acting under orders and under instruction and fulfilling their duties in a dignified and appropriate way.”

Later on, Bradley clarified her comments saying that she wasn’t referring to any specific cases, but was simply “expressing a general view”.

“Of course, where there is evidence of wrongdoing, it should always be investigated, whoever is responsible. These are of course matters for police and prosecuting authorities, who are independent of government.”

More to follow…

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
