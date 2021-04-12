Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 13-year-old girl missing from Co Kerry

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl missing from her home in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Karolina Huserova was last seen at 8.50am this morning.

She is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of a slim build, with long blonde hair.

When last seen, Karolina was wearing a green and blue jumper and grey trousers.

Gardaí and Karolina’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.