Kate Bush classic Running Up That Hill tops UK chart after 37 years

Kate Bush performing Running Up That Hill on The Wogan Show in 1985.

ALMOST 37 YEARS after its release, Running Up That Hill by enigmatic British songstress Kate Bush finally hit the top of the UK charts today thanks to Netflix series Stranger Things.

The song has enjoyed a renaissance globally after featuring in the hit sci-fi series, and has earned Bush, 66, a slew of chart records in her home country, according to the Official Charts Company.

The song has also climbed to the top of the Irish singles chart today, knocking Harry Styles’ As It Was off the top spot.

The 1985 song now holds the record for longest time taken for a single to reach number one, while its ethereal singer boasts the longest-ever gap between chart-toppers, 44 years after Wuthering Heights first revealed her talents to the world.

Bush has also become the oldest female artist ever to score a number one hit in the UK.

Earlier this month, she thanked Stranger Things fans for giving the song “a whole new lease of life”.

In a rare statement, Bush said: “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix.

“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!

“Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting!

“Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate.”

Bush has largely spent recent decades out of the public eye, but performed a 22-night residency in London in 2014, with tickets selling out in 15 minutes.

After being included on the soundtrack for season four of Stranger Things, Running Up That Hill became the most-streamed song on Spotify in the US, UK and globally.

© AFP 2022, with reporting by Jane Moore