Tuesday 7 June 2022
Kate Bush thanks Stranger Things fans for giving Running Up That Hill 'a new lease of life'

The song reentered music charts around the word after it featured in the Netflix series.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 9:25 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5785177
Kate Bush in 2001.
Image: PA
Image: PA

BRITISH SINGER KATE Bush has said that her song Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) is being given “a whole new lease of life” after it was featured in the fourth series of Stranger Things last month.

The song features in the first episode of season four of the Netflix series, when Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, listens to it on her Walkman. It features again in episode four.

37 years after it was first released, the track has seen a resurgence in popularity and has reentered music charts around the world since it was heard on the show.

In a rare statement, Bush said: “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix.

“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!

Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting!

“Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate.”

Taken from her Hounds of Love album, Running Up That Hill was first released in August 1985 and reached number three in the UK. 

Alongside its entry into the UK top 10, the song has also reached the number one spot on the Irish Spotify Chart and the Irish iTunes Chart.

It’s the most-streamed song on Spotify in both the US and the UK, and is currently number one on the US iTunes chart. The song has also made its way to the top of the charts in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The first seven episodes of season four of Stranger Things were released on Netflix on 27 May.

The final two episodes, the latter of which is over two hours long, will be released on 1 July.

Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

