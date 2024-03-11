Kate Middleton apologises for photo 'confusion', saying she was 'experimenting with editing'

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCESS of Wales, has personally apologised for confusion over a family photograph issued by Kensington Palace saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding, ” I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day”.

Just before the publication of Kate’s apology, the Press Association news agency (PA) said it was withdrawing the image of the the Princess and her children from its picture service.

PA’s announcement followed similar ones made by photo services around the world.

The full image in question. Instagram Instagram

A spokesperson for the UK-based agency said: “Like other news agencies, PA Media issued the handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children in good faith yesterday.”

One section of the image in particular has been cited as the main indicator that the image has been manipulated.

The sleeve of one of the children in the photo, Charlotte, appears transparent on closer inspection, indicating the image has been altered from its original.

Part of Charlotte's sleeve appears transparent on closer inspection. A close up of Instagram A close up of Instagram

PA said: “We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service.”

The photo of the Princess of Wales and her children was posted on social media yesterday to mark Mother’s Day.

However yesterday Reuters, AFP and and AP all separately removed the image from their services and instructed client news agencies to remove the image from their publications.

The kill notification issued by AP stated that the concerns stem from evidence that the “source has manipulated the image”.

Late week the princess was photographed while travelling in a car with her mother after weeks of rumours about her whereabouts.

Speculation about her condition remains rife despite the official assurances that Middleton is recovering well, with rumours focusing not just on the 42-year-old’s health, but also the status of her marriage.

The photo of the princess was the first released since she was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where King Charles underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on 16 January.

Middleton left the hospital on 29 January – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that she wished her personal medical information to remain private.

She was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk.

She is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.