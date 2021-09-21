#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 21 September 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach's Secretary General to come before Oireachtas Committee over Zappone appointment

Martin Fraser in the Department of An Taoiseach will face the committee, though Zappone has confirmed she will not.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 12:26 PM
42 minutes ago 2,480 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5554205
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his department's Secretary General Martin Fraser at a meeting in Dublin Castle last year
Image: Julien Behal Photography/Rollingnews.ie
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his department's Secretary General Martin Fraser at a meeting in Dublin Castle last year
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his department's Secretary General Martin Fraser at a meeting in Dublin Castle last year
Image: Julien Behal Photography/Rollingnews.ie

A SENIOR OFFICIAL in the Department of An Taoiseach has agreed to appear before an Oireachtas Committee over the process of appointing Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

The department’s Secretary General Martin Fraser will face questions from the committee members about the abandoned appointment of former children’s minister Zappone as a special envoy for freedom of expression. 

However, the former minister has declined an invitation from the committee to come before it to discuss her side of the affair.

Fraser, who is set to become Ireland’s ambassador to the UK in 2022, has served as Secretary General in the Department of An Taoiseach for 10 years.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin received an apology from the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney after the minister’s intention to appoint Zappone to the envoy role was not communicated to the Taoiseach ahead of a Cabinet meeting where Coveney sought approval for the assignment.

Cabinet approved the appointment to the new role in late July at its last meeting before its summer recess.

However, questions quickly arose concerning the transparency and objectiveness of the appointment process, which had not been publicly advertised.

Zappone was put under further pressure when it was revealed that she held an event at the Merrion Hotel in July days ahead of the Cabinet meeting which Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended.

She subsequently confirmed that she would not take up the role.

Coveney has come before the foreign affairs committee twice over the circumstances and transparency of the appointment process, but Zappone herself declined an invitation from the committee yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking to reporters in New York, where he is attending UN events this week, the Taoiseach said that Zappone is a “private citizen” now when he was asked if he believed she should answer the committee’s questions.

“We have to keep this in perspective, which I have been saying consistently, this was a part-time position as an envoy that hasn’t gone ahead,” he said. 

With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie