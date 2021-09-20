Katherine Zappone declines invite to face Oireachtas Committee over special envoy role

FORMER MINISTER KATHERINE Zappone has declined an invite to come before an Oireachtas Committee to discuss her abandoned appointment as UN special envoy.

Zappone, who was offered a role as Ireland’s UN special envoy for freedom of expression, had been asked to appear before the foreign affairs committee to answer questions about the appointment.

However, a spokesperson for the committee confirmed to The Journal that Zappone has turned down the invitation.

In her response to the invitation, Zappone wrote: “I acknowledge receipt of the invitation to meet with the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.”

“I respectfully decline,” she said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, the Cabinet minister who communicated with Zappone about the role, has been grilled by the foreign affairs committee twice over the circumstances and transparency of the appointment process.

He told the committee that Zappone did not lobby him for the role and that Zappone, who moved to New York, had reached out to him in summer of last year to say she would be available to help with Ireland’s work with the United Nations.

Sinn Féin TD John Brady, a member of the Oireachtas committee, said he believed Zappone’s decision not to attend was an “abdication” of her responsibilities of a former minister.

Source: John Brady TD/Twitter

Cabinet approved the appointment of Zappone to the new role of UN Special Envoy for freedom of opinion and expression in late July, but questions arose around the transparency and objectiveness of the appointment process, which had not been publicly advertised.

Zappone came under further pressure after it was revealed that she hosted an event at the Merrion Hotel in July which Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended.

Texts between Zappone and Coveney released by his department earlier this month show that she texted the minister in March to thank him for the “incredible opportunity” months before Cabinet signed off on the position.