Have you seen Kathleen? Appeal for woman missing from Dublin since 7 October

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 31-year-old woman who is missing from her home in Dublin.

Kathleen Conroy was last seen on 7 October 2019. She was reported missing to gardaí in Finglas on Tuesday.

She is described as being 5’2’’ in height, of medium build with blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Kathleen or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.