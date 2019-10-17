This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Have you seen Kathleen? Appeal for woman missing from Dublin since 7 October

Kathleen Conroy was reported missing to gardaí in Finglas on Tuesday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,507 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4856218
Kathleen Conroy
Image: Garda Press Office
Kathleen Conroy
Kathleen Conroy
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 31-year-old woman who is missing from her home in Dublin.

Kathleen Conroy was last seen on 7 October 2019. She was reported missing to gardaí in Finglas on Tuesday. 

She is described as being 5’2’’ in height, of medium build with blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Kathleen or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

