Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding 14-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s help in locating Katie Boswell from Dublin.

The 14-year-old was last seen yesterday at 9.45am leaving her home on Donomore Crescent, Tallaght.

She is described as being 5’ 6’’ in height, of slim build, with green eyes and brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a fur green/gold jacket, a green skirt and navy jumper.

Anyone who has seen Katie or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111.