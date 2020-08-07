Have you seen Kayla? Appeal to trace 15-year-old girl missing since 30 July

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl missing from Co Cork.

Kayla Ryan went missing on Thursday, 30 July at approximately 6pm. She was last seen in Youghal Co Cork.

She is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of average build with blue eyes and long brown hair.

When last seen, Kayla was wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and runners.

Kayla has a residence in Youghal and is known to frequent the Bandon, Dunmanway and Mallow areas in Co Cork.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.