Kayla Wearon Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Kayla Wearon is missing from the Navan area of county Meath.

She is described as being approximately 5’3″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.