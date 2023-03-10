KBC Bank to close 11 of its 12 branches this evening

KBC BANK WILL close almost all of its branches today ahead of the bank’s exit from the Irish market.

11 of its 12 hubs will close permanently today at 5pm, while one KBC hub at Grand Canal in Dublin will remain open until 31 August.

Speaking last month, KBC Bank Ireland CEO Frank Jansen expressed his “deep gratitude” to employees who “maintained the highest of standards in their work, providing continued support to customers and to each other”.

He also thanked customers who transferred to Bank of Ireland “for being customers of our bank”.

On 3 February, Bank of Ireland and KBC completed a major transfer of assets, closing a deal that was first announced in April 2021.

Bank of Ireland acquired substantially all of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loan assets and deposits, as well as a small portfolio of non-performing mortgages and credit card balances.

This involved €7.6 billion of performing mortgages, €0.1 billion of mainly-performing commercial and consumer loans, €0.2 billion of non-performing mortgages, and €1.8 billion of deposits.

Some KBC staff also transferred to Bank of Ireland as part of the deal.