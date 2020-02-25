Man released in Keane Mulready-Woods murder investigation

ONE OF THE men arrested in connection with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods has been released without charge.

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered in January. Some of his remains were found in a hold-all bag in Dublin and others in a burning car two days later.

His murder is believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder last week.

One of the men has been released from Balbriggan Garda station, gardaí confirmed this morning. A file will now be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man remains in custody at Drogheda Garda Station in relation to the investigation.