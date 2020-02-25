This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Man released in Keane Mulready-Woods murder investigation

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 9:59 AM
Keane Mulready-Woods
Image: Garda Press Office
Keane Mulready-Woods
Keane Mulready-Woods
Image: Garda Press Office

ONE OF THE men arrested in connection with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods has been released without charge.

The 17-year-old was killed and his body dismembered in January. Some of his remains were found in a hold-all bag in Dublin and others in a burning car two days later.

His murder is believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder last week.

One of the men has been released from Balbriggan Garda station, gardaí confirmed this morning. A file will now be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man remains in custody at Drogheda Garda Station in relation to the investigation.

